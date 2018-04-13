As it turns out, Star Trek: Discovery had an even bigger surprise than the U.S.S. Enterprise swooping in. Comedian Tig Notaro is the latest to join Season 2’s cast, but is she in a role as familiar as Anson Mount’s Christopher Pike?

According to Variety , the former One Mississippi creator and star will appear in several episodes as “Chief Engineer Denise Reno of the U.S.S. Hiawatha.” Near as we can tell, the ship doesn’t match any Star Trek stories outside of video games, but – as is tradition – has real-world counterparts. Additionally unclear is if Notaro’s casting has anything to do with Season 2’s Enterprise storyline, which was positioned as a major cliffhanger by the finale.

Elsewhere of Star Trek: Discovery Season 2, we know Hell on Wheels and Inhumans star Anson Mount will take the role of Captain Christopher Pike , canonical commander of the U.S.S. Enterprise in the years before James T. Kirk. As yet uncertain is whether Season 2 will introduce us to Michael Burnham’s adoptive brother Spock, or any other familiar Enterprise crew aboard the vessel. At the very least, deleted finale footage seemed to imply that Starfleet organization “Section 31” would play a role in Season 2 , given their attempt to recruit the mirror universe’s Philippa Georgiou.

Production is expected to begin soon for a 2019 premiere , but what other unexpected additions might board Star Trek: Discovery ?