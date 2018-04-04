Star Trek will return to movie theaters, it’s only a question of when that’s finally going to happen. Production on the universe oddly grounded to a halt after Star Trek Beyond , which was very good, and then word broke late last year that not only had Quentin Tarantino pitched an R-rated ( or maybe not? ) take on the series to Paramount, the studio liked it enough to begin developing it. But according to Zachary Quinto , his isn’t the only movie being worked on.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight Canada , Quinto said that at least two separate scripts unrelated to Tarantino’s project are being developed over at Paramount, and he and the rest of the cast are pretty much just waiting to see what happens.

First of all, I think there’s a couple of scripts. Because there was a script being written before Quentin Tarantino came up with his idea for a potential film. And so I think they are kind of developing more than one. So I don’t know what is going to happen. Quentin is off doing another movie. So, I feel like we are in a state of anticipation. All of us are really excited about the idea of working with Quentin on a Trek film, but I know Simon Pegg and Doug Jung, who wrote the last film, are writing a script and there are another set of writers writing a script. So I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going to happen.

Pegg had been tapped to write a script for Star Trek Beyond ’s follow-up, before the studio had even considered developing other projects. It’s odd that Paramount would run with as big a director as Tarantino for something like this while also keeping their options open by working on a few more ideas at the same time, but it’s also possible that Tarantino’s Trek , likely a one-off since he’s so close to retiring, won’t take place in the Kelvin timeline (the parallel universe the new movies are set in). We’re as excited as the cast to see what angle the studio decides to pursue, and extremely curious to see if Tarantino’s movie actually ends up happening.