Stan Lee Dies: Rockers React

Musicians who have been influenced by Stan Lee are sharing their thoughts in the wake of the Marvel Comics legend's death today at 95.

"To Stan Lee: Thank you for making my childhood so much more exciting with your astonishing superhero characters," Gene Simmons tweeted. "Thank you for inspiring me to think and dream big. Thank you for the Hulk, Thor, Fantastic Four and many others. You will be sadly missed. RIP."

Kiss partnered with Marvel on a few occasions, including a 1977 Super Special comic where the band famously gave a vial of the four members' blood to mix with the ink used in the book. The Hollywood Reporter 's obituary also has a quote about Lee from a 1979 interview with Simmons. "His stories taught me that even superheroes like Spider-Man and the Incredible Hulk have ego deficiencies and girl problems and do not live in their macho fantasies 24 hours a day," he said. "Through the honesty of guys like Spider-Man, I learned about the shades of gray in human nature."

Metallica 's Kirk Hammett called Lee "a visionary and a pioneer. I owe a lot to him for personally shaping my childhood fantasy worlds, my appreciation for art on all levels, & for teaching me humanness and humility through his wonderfully insightful stories. He will be missed. Long Live FOOM!"

Rob Zombie shared a picture of himself with Lee on Instagram, writing, "Only got to meet Stan 'the man' Lee once but it was a fucking thrill. Marvel Comics was one of the best things I remember about being a kid. Thanks for everything. What would we have done without you? #ripstanlee #marvelcomics #spiderman #hulk #fantasticfour"