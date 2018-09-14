Win a Trip to See Lynyrd Skynyrd on the 2019 Southern Rock Cruise

As part of their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour , Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline the second annual Southern Rock Cruise early next year. Ultimate Classic Rock and StarVista LIVE are pleased to offer a prize package to send two people to this very special event.

The Southern Rock Cruise will depart from Tampa on Jan. 6 and visit ports of call in Cozumel and Progreso, Mexico before returning on Jan. 12. In addition to Lynyrd Skynyrd (special appearance on Jan. 8), the cruise will feature more than 80 LIVE performances by more than 45 acts, including Dickey Betts and his Band, Blackberry Smoke, the Marshall Tucker Band , Molly Hatchet , the Kentucky Headhunters, Black Stone Cherry, Atlanta Rhythm Section and many more. In addition to these incredible LIVE performances, experience more than 20 celebrity interactive events, Q&A sessions, theme nights and so much more! You can get full details at their website .

We're giving away a Balcony Stateroom aboard the Norwegian Pearl, roundtrip airfare to and from Tampa, Fla., a hotel room for the night prior to embarkation, ground transportation from the hotel to the pier and port taxes, fees and gratuities. This includes admission to all onboard shows and concerts (headlining and others), onboard meals (except specialty dining), entrance to the casino and use of the ship's pools and the health and fitness center. Passengers are responsible for the costs for VIP onboard events, expenses incurred while in port, spa and beauty services, gambling, specialty dining, alcoholic and carbonated beverages, shore excursions and babysitting services.

StarVista LIVE is also offering a discount just for Ultimate Classic Rock readers. Book now with promo code CLASSICROCK and receive up to $300 in savings per cabin! For more information, visit their website .

To enter, visit this page and follow the directions by Sept. 25 at 11:59PM Eastern. Contest winners and their guests will be required to provide proof that they are twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of entry and be in possession of a valid passport expiring no earlier than six months following the return of stated cruise. Please see our official contest rules for full details, and good luck!