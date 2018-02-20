Billy Corgan Reveals Eight New Smashing Pumpkins Song Titles

Not only will Smashing Pumpkins fans get a reunion tour this year, but it sounds like a new LP is on the way too.

Now that the lineup for the Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour has been revealed, frontman Billy Corgan has detailed some of the reunited band's new music, as well as some of his recent solo work, by listing titles for eight songs.

Even though the Smashing Pumpkins said they'll play music from only their first five albums on their upcoming tour, the three founding members who remain in the band — Corgan, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin — are headed back into the studio next week to complete work on some new songs, according to Corgan.

The trio last recorded together on 2000's two Machina LPs. The new sessions will reportedly be overseen by producer Rick Rubin.

Fans can now ruminate on the meanings behind the eight new titles that have been revealed: "Alienation," "Travels," "Silvery Sometimes," "Solara," "With Sympathy," "Marchin' On," "Knights of Malta" and Seek and You Shall Destroy."

A new solo album by Corgan is also planned. The follow-up to last year's Ogilala currently includes between 16 and 18 songs, he said in a new Instagram post. "Back home in Chicago, snowy and unfair as she is, with a week to refine lyrics for the 8 new SP songs, whilst also finishing hope a couple more solo songs," he wrote. "We'll be back in Malibu next week to sing shiny new lyrics and cut final guitar overdubs with James and Jeff. Busy! But good busy."