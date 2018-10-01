If you missed Smashing Pumpkins this summer or they didn't play near you, they've just added some dates to their 30th Anniversary Tour.

With the band recently announcing a hometown show in Chicago at the Aragon Ballroom that has already sold out, they decided to add more stops around that date. Newly confirmed cities include Madison, St. Louis, Tulsa, San Antonio, Tucson, and Phoenix. See all of the newly listed stops and venues listed below. Tickets for the dates will go on sale this Friday (Oct. 5) at 10 AM local time at this location .

The tour dates come as the band are preparing to release their upcoming LP, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, which is due Nov. 16. The band has already garnered some positive reviews for the singles "Solara" and "Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)." Both tracks can be streamed or downloaded here and the album may be pre-ordered here .

Smashing Pumpkins Late 2018 Tour Dates

Oct. 16 - London, UK @ Wembley Arena

Oct. 18 - Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

Nov. 28 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Nov. 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Dec. 01 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Stifel Theatre

Dec. 02 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Brady Theater

Dec. 04 - San Antonio, Texas @ Sunken Garden Theater

Dec. 06 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rialto Theatre

Dec. 07 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre