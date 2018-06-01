The upcoming female superhero team-up about Silver Sable and Black Cat was expected to be Sony’s next Spidey spinoff following Venom. The film from the Beyond the Lights director was previously set to hit theaters February 8, 2019, but as Exhibitor Relations is reporting, it’s now been pulled from the studio’s release calendar. It isn’t entirely surprising that we wouldn’t be seeing the film next winter though. It hasn’t been cast yet and just a few months ago there were rumors of production halting. But instead of simply delaying the movie to a later date, Sony has it unlisted entirely, which is concerning.