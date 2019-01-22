Comedian Billy Gardell who played Officer Mike Biggs on Mike & Molly is performing in CNY.

Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Billy Gardell starred in the CBS-hit television series, Mike & Molly, as Officer Mike Biggs from 2010-16, and currently has a recurring role on another CBS-hit series, Young Sheldon. Gardell’s standup show is a down-to-earth point of view strikes a strong chord with American audiences, and his stories are executed with the skill of a master craftsman, including stories about his rough childhood, wild adolescence, and new family life.

Actor and comedian Billy Gardell will perform at The Vine on Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, January 25, and may be purchased in person at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office, by calling the box office at 315-946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

Additional upcoming shows at The Vine include:

Bill Engvall: Jan 26

Grand Funk Railroad: Feb. 8

Air Supply: Feb. 22

Jay Leno: March 15 and 16

Clint Black: March 29

Boyz II Men: May 10

The del Lago Resort & Casino is a $440 million 205-room hotel, spa, and casino that features 1,956 slot machines and 99 gaming tables, including 14 poker tables located at 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo, Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway.

