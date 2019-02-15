See LOVERBOY In CNY

LOVERBOY takes the stage Friday, April 26 in CNY. Who wants to go?

For more than 30 years, LOVERBOY has been touring around the world with their trademark red leather pants, bandannas, big rock sound, and high-energy live shows. Have you seen them with Journey, Bob Seger, Cheap Trick, ZZ Top, or Def Leppard?

LOVERBOY's self-titled debut album sold more than two million albums in the U.S. and four million worldwide. Throughout the 1980s, LOVERBOY accumulated numerous hit songs earning four multi-platinum albums and selling millions of records. We can't wait to sing along with the band to some of our favorites like:

“Working for the Weekend”

“Lovin’ Every Minute of It”

“This Could Be the Night”

“Hot Girls in Love”

“The Kid is Hot Tonite”

“Turn Me Loose”

“When It’s Over”

“Heaven In Your Eyes”

“Queen of the Broken Hearts”

LOVERBOY will perform at del Lago Resort & Casino’s entertainment venue, The Vine Friday, April 26, 2019, at 8 pm Tickets go on sale at noon, Friday, Feb. 8, and may be purchased in person at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office or by calling the box office at 315-946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

Look who else is playing The Vine:

Grand Funk Railroad: Feb. 8 — Sold out

Michael Carbonaro: Feb. 17

Air Supply: Feb. 22 — Sold out

Jay Leno: March 15 and 16

Clint Black: March 29 — Sold out

LOVERBOY: April 26

Boyz II Men: May 10

Sal Vulcano: May 11

The del Lago Resort and Casino is a $440 million 205-room hotel, spa, and casino that features 1,9600 slot machines and 99 gaming tables, including 14 poker tables located at 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo, Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway. Must be 21 or older to attend.