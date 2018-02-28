See John Fogerty and ZZ Top This Spring

The Blues and Bayou Tour is coming to the Finger Lakes Region with plenty of music from the ZZ Top and Fogerty catalogs.

John Fogerty and ZZ Top are touring together this spring in the Blues and Bayou Tour . Willie Nelson will also be joining them for a few shows.

"ZZ Top is one of my favorite bands," Fogerty said in a press release . "And Billy F. Gibbons is one of my all-time favorite guitarists. Riffs, blues, and bayous – bucket list!"

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 2 at 10 AM local time, and pre-sale tickets are on sale now at Johnfogerty.com and ZZTop.com .

"John Fogerty, along with ZZ Top, have been followers of blues and rock since the beginning, and we're looking forward to rippin' it up together this spring," Gibbons said. "We've got a great show lined up for ya'!"

Expect plenty of music from ZZ Top over the years, along with songs from Fogerty as a solo artist and with CCR.

John Fogerty and ZZ Top Blues and Bayous Tour

5/25 - Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata Spa & Resort

5/26 - Holmdel, NJ, P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

5/27 - Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

5/29-30 - Vienna, VA, Wolf Trap

6/1 - Pensacola, FL, Pensacola Bay Center

6/2 - Clearwater, FL, Coachman Park

6/3 - West Palm Beach, FL, Coral Sky Amphitheater

6/5 - St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheater

6/6 - Atlanta, GA, TBA

6/10 - Oklahoma City, OK, Zoo Amphitheater

6/12 - Chicago, IL, TBA

6/13 - Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

6/14 - Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

6/16 - Southaven, MS, BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

6/17 - Maryland Heights, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/19 - Youngstown, OH, Covelli Centre

6/20 - Wantagh, NY, Northwell Heath at Jones Beach Theater

6/22 - Gilford, NH, Bank of NH Pavillion

6/23 - Canandaigua, NY, Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

6/24 - Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion

6/26 - Mt. Pleasant, MI, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

6/27 - Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/29 - Welch, MN, Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Check Back As More Dates Will Be Announced

