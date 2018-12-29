Scorpions Launch ‘Rock N Roll Star’ Whisky

Scorpions have become the latest rockers to enter the world of boutique liquor. They've partnered with Swedish distillers Mackmyra to create Rock N Roll Star single malt whisky.

According to the Mackmyra's website, the 80 proof whisky honors the band's heritage in the aging process. After being aged in American bourbon barrels and oloroso sherry casks, they are finished in casks that had been previously used to store German sweet cherry wine. As of press time, the whisky is only available by ordering it from their website .

Saying that the band were "lovely guys to work with" and "very nice and interested in the process," master blender Angela D'Orazio said, "I think we managed to get a smooth whisky with a lovely aroma of fruity vanillas from the bourbon casks, soft buttery tones from the oloroso sherry casks as well as a sweeter touch from the cherry casks. The fact that we got a finish of both cherry and sherry gave the whisky a perfect balance.”

“Finally, we have our own Scorpions whisky ready to be released," the band said in a statement. "We love it ! This particular whisky gets to its perfect maturity in extraordinary German sweet cherry wine casks. We hope you all enjoy it… Let‘s rock the night and taste the sting!”

Forbes notes that, in the 18 years of its existence, Mackmyra has become Sweden's most popular whisky brand and typically use ingredients from no more than 70 miles from its distillery. In 2015, they created a whisky with Motorhead .