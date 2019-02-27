Lucky Charms Beer? Yup, It’s A Thing. But, Where Is It?

So, maybe it's been a little while since you've had a bowl of Lucky Charms (being that you're a grown adult.) However, now that you've graduated from drinking milk now, maybe you'd like to revisit your childhood by drinking a Lucky Charms flavored beer ?

A brewing company out of Virginia called Smart Mouth Beer has just invented a flavor called 'Saturday Morning' which bascially tastes like the leprechaun-peddled breakfast cereal. They even brewed it with marshmallows and it's tagline is 'magically ridiculous', a take of course on the actual slogan.

Unfortunately, since the brewery is in Virginia, it may take some time for it to migrate North as far as we are here in CNY. Roadtrip, anyone?