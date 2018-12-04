Sammy Hagar Recalls Frontman Lessons from Rod Stewart

Former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar recalled how he’d been inspired to become a rock frontman by Rod Stewart ’s time with the Faces .

Hagar regarded himself as a quieter type of performer before joining Montrose in 1973, as he told Uncle Joe Benson on the Ultimate Classic Rock Nights radio show.

“Montrose was a heavy metal band; I was a blues, R&B singer, and then I got thrown into this heavy metal band,” he said. “And I became it, and I dug it. I started trippin’ on guys like Rod Stewart – I was really a big fan of Rod’s. He was a great performer, and I dug the way he sang, and he had a great sense of humor with the Faces.”

That band consisted of Stewart along with former members of Steve Marriott ’s group the Small Faces . “I’d been a Steve Marriott fan, and then seeing Rod come in and do that, and take the Faces to a great place,” Hagar said. “They were the party band. … He’s out there drinking champagne on stage, he’s dressing all funny, he’s doing silly moves, he’s making jokes. He really had a fun show, and that really impressed me.”

Stewart’s approach wasn’t popular with Montrose leader Ronnie Montrose . “Ronnie was so serious,” Hagar said. “’Don’t say anything to the audience! Don’t do this! Don’t do that!’ – and I was like, ‘Get outta here! Let’s make an event out of this thing!’ Rod Stewart was one of the first guys I saw really doing that.”

