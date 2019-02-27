Sammy Hagar to Take Time Off if Michael Anthony Rejoins Van Halen

Former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar , who recently claimed the band suggested the possibility of a reunion with original bassist Michael Anthony , said he would put the pair’s current band on hold to allow it to take place.

Hagar said earlier this month that contact had been made about the chance of Anthony’s return, 13 years after he was replaced by Eddie Van Halen ’s then-teenage son Wolfgang . However, the singer emphasized that no decision had been made, and he repeated that was still the case in a recent interview with Talkin’ Rock .

“There is no confirmation about a VH tour,” Hagar said. “But Mikey is my dearest friend in the world. He's my favorite bass player and singer on the planet to be in a band with. And we will continue to be in a band our whole life. But if there was an opportunity for him to go play in Van Halen again, just to mend that up, just to keep that sour note from being in his head for the rest of his life, he has my blessings.”

Hagar added that he will "take the time off while he goes and does it. We've already talked about it. But there is nothing confirmed. I can tell you straight-up right now – there has been nothing confirmed. … I ain't gonna say it is or isn't, because it's not my place.”

Hagar’s thoughts remained focused on the Circle’s new album The Space Between . “And then as soon as these shows are done and we figure what we wanna do, we'll go book some more and then keep doing it," he said, adding that Anthony is "my bass player. He's my fellow singer. He's my bandmate. He's my dear friend. He's my soul brother.”