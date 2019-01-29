New Bar in Central New York is Looking for Some Help

If you or someone you know is looking for a job, and can cook, we know a place that's hiring!

Maybe you want to pay down some of that holiday debt, or maybe you're just looking for a second job to save some extra money. Whatever the reason, if you can handle cooking duties, you'll want to check out this posting from the Saalty Dawg Saloon.

The bar posted on their Facebook Page (in the "jobs" section), that they're looking for a part-time, short order cook/food prep. If you're interested in applying for this position, go to the Saalty Dawg Saloon Facebook Page, and click on the side-tab that says "jobs" - You can apply right from Facebook.

Saalty Dawg just opened their doors on Thursday, January 24th, at the Maple Crest Golf Course at 1527 Cedarville Road in Frankfort. They're open Monday - Wednesday from 3pm to 11pm, Thursday 3pm to 12am, Friday 3pm to 1am, Saturday 12pm to 1am, and Sunday from 11am to 11pm.

Even if you're not looking for a new job (and you're just passing along this message to someone you know), you can check out this new place and keep updated on what they have going on by visiting their Facebook Page: Saalty Dawg Saloon .

[Facebook: Saalty Dawg Saloon's Job Posting]