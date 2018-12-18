Former Runaways Bassist Jackie Fox Wins $34,000 on ‘Jeopardy!’

Former Runaways bassist Jackie Fox recently won $34,089 during two winning appearances on the long-running TV quiz show Jepoardy!

She secured $14,200 on Dec. 14 then went on to gain a further $19,889 on Monday, appearing under her real name of Jackie Fuchs. It was reported that two questions concerned music, and while no one got the one about singer SZA, she provided the answer-as-question “What is ‘Rock Lobster’?” referring to the B-52s song, correctly.

When she joined the Runaways in 1975, Fox abandoned an early admission to the University of California, where she was going to study mathematics. She quit the band two years later, unhappy with backstage relations, and went on to work behind the scenes in promotions. She later became a Los Angeles-based attorney in the field of entertainment. Her game-show appearances stretch back to 1980, when she was a contestant on The Dating Game . In 2013 she took part in an episode of The Chase and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

She refused to allow her name to be used in 2010 biopic The Runaways , meaning producers had to create a fictional character to replace her. After the death of band manager Kim Fowley in 2015, she accused him of having raped her while some of her bandmates were present. The accusation has never been resolved.

"It would be nice if everyone who was there the night I was raped could talk about how it has affected them over the years. But if they don’t want to talk it about, I respect that," she said in a statement back then. "It’s taken me years to talk about it without shame. I can only imagine what it must have been like to have watched it happen."