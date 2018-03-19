The Rome Police Department is making the public aware of a new scam that comes via 'Snail Mail.' According to Rome PD, it's called the "Final Expense Insurance" scam.

This particular scam involves multiple post cards being mailed out to neighborhoods populated by the elderly. The card informs the recipient a "Government approved" final expense program is now available to help with funeral costs.

The card also mentions the program could get the qualifying senior up to $25,000. Victims of the scam are then prompted to complete the request form within 5 days and pay a "small" application fee. You can see what the scam cards look like below.

If you receive one of these scam cards, it is NOT legitimate and you can report it at www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov .