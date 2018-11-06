Rockers React: 2018 Election Day in America

It’s election day in America and tens of millions will head to the polls to determine our country’s future. Early voting numbers across the country have already shattered recent records, and your favorite rock stars are heading out to cast their ballots.

Musicians like Axl Rose , Ted Nugent , Flea , Slash and many more have utilized social media to encourage fans to vote. With literally every trending topic on Twitter related to the election, we combed through a dozen hashtags to find rockers celebrating their right to participate in our democracy.

If you’re unsure where to vote or need more information, head to Vote.org . For detailed information on the candidates running in your area and the propositions on your state’s ballot, check out Vote411.org .

Happy voting, and no matter what happens tonight, remember to be excellent to each other.