Slash getting it on to Fleetwood Mac ? Nikki Sixx seducing a girl with Seals & Crofts? A new story features musicians talking about what music was playing the first time they had sex.

Over at Louder Sound , they asked a bunch of hard rock and metal dudes if they remember what they were listening to when they lost their virginity. Slash believed it was Fleetwood Mac's blockbuster Rumours .

“I nearly first had sex to Aerosmith ’s Rocks ," the guitarist recalled. "I’d been courting this girl for months, finally got in her apartment while her mom was away and she put it on. I played it over and over until she said, ‘You might as well go!’ Usually, it’s the girl’s music that you end up having sex to. So it was probably something like Rumours , which was very popular with the girls back then.”

Motley Crue bassist Sixx said the song he lost it to was Seals & Crofts' "Summer Breeze" -- "unfortunately," he laughed -- but it wasn't so much the first experience that lingers in his memory as much as what happened immediately afterward.

"I can remember the song but not the girl," Sixx said. "I remember her mum’s cookies. And that’s why it happened -- because we were waiting for her mum’s cookies, and I’m so fast that it just worked out perfectly.”

Slash's Guns N' Roses bandmate Duff McKagan was listening to something more in line with his own musical tastes. “This is funny," he said. "I remember having my first sex. The girl was older than me, I was just a punk rock kid. She fuckin’ loved the song 'Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick' by Ian Dury – yes, I know that the title is totally appropriate. I didn’t really know what I was doing, but she did, because she was 18 and I was 14, ha ha! I was like, ‘Whoa, I’m in another league now!’ It was kinda weird.”

Some of the guys interviewed, including Zakk Wylde , had trouble remembering the specific details, but used the music to give a sense of place and time to the moment. “I remember listening to Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon one time while making out with a chick," he recalled. "At parties and skating rinks, though, there’d be Bob Seger or the Cars playing -- Bee Gees , shit like that.”