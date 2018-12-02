See 102 Vintage Guitar Ads Featuring Rock’s Biggest Stars

For as long as there's been guitar heroes, there have been fans who want to be able to play like those heroes. So of course, somewhere along the way somebody figured out those fans would be willing to buy guitars, amplifiers and effects pedals endorsed by rock's biggest stars.

In the gallery below, we've collected 102 vintage ads featuring members of Black Sabbath , Kiss , V an Halen , Led Zeppelin , Journey and many more, endorsing -- and in some cases even designing -- guitars, amps and other gear.

That includes the Laney guitar ad where many Kiss fans saw former guitarist Ace Frehley without his makeup for the very first time. Of course there's a wide range of products from noted tinkerer Eddie Van Halen - several of which he chooses to model at the beach for variety's sake.

Ozzy Osbourne 's guitar family tree is well represented, with Zakk Wylde , Gus G., Jake E. Lee and the late Randy Rhoads all turning up in one or more guitar ads. Of course, his former Black Sabbath partner Tony Iommi turns up several times as well.

