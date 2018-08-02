The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a hefty reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for burglarizing two Oneida County federally licensed firearms dealers.

The first incident being investigated occurred sometime between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 26th at AX Tactical on Commercial Drive in Yorkville. As a result of that burglary, three long guns were stolen.

The next burglary happened in the early morning hours of Friday, July 27th at The Gun Works of Central New York in Verona. During that burglary a total of 14 handguns were stolen.

Anyone with information about either burglary or the stolen firearms should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-GUNS (888-283-4867), the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000 or email ATFTips@atf.gov , or contact the ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips .

These investigations are being conducted jointly by The Town of Whitestown Police Department, New York State Police and the Syracuse ATF Field Office. A combined reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.