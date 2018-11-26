Rent Christmas Lights And Displays In Utica With ‘Utica Lights’

Looking to take the chore out of putting up your Christmas lights and decorations? A new company called Utica Lights wants to take that headache out of the holidays.

Utica Lights was created in 2018. Their mission is to provide custom lighting packages to home owners in Utica.

We couple that with design, installation and take-down services for an amazing result. It's a simple process that we're really good at."

Seriously, they will help hang EVERYTHING, and you don't have to worry. They offer several packages, and even do custom lighting. They know people are struggling with time, or the right tools, that's why they help:

We realized early on that providing the lights, install and take-down services makes the process easy. Whether it's physically a challenge, time or cost - we're here to help.

You don't have to untangle anything, or get on a ladder this year!