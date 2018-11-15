Remember ‘Snowvember 2014′ – The Snowstorm That Buried Buffalo

We've seen our share of massive snowstorms all across New York, but the November 2014 snowstorm that buried Buffalo will always be one that stands out...

November 13, 2014 a winter storm system began forming on the western side of the United States, just off the coast of Oregon. Over the next few days, this storm system would make its way across the country dropping snow from the Rockies, to the Midwest and Great Lakes Region, to the Northeast States, but no place would be hit as hard as Western New York.

On Monday, November 17th a "Major Lake Effect Snow Event" was in the forecast for Tug Hill, Western New York, and the areas along Lake Ontario. At the time, the National Weather Service in Buffalo was calling for about 2-and-a-half feet of snow for places like Lowville and Watertown, and about 2 feet of snow for Buffalo and the surrounding area.

By the time the massive snowstorm finished wreaking havoc on the western side of New York, Buffalo and the surrounding area would be buried in more than 60 inches of snow. Snowfall totals ranged between 5 and 7 feet throughout the region, with Cowlesville, New York reporting the most snowfall at 88 inches!

The snowstorm caused the New York State Thurway to completely shut down from Rochester to Ripley - And a travel ban was put in place. Many drivers ended up stranded on I-90. The heavy weight of the snow caused roofs to collapse, windows to break, and area schools were closed for more than a week as plows tried to clear the snow.

I'll NEVER forget that snowstorm. I had just moved to New York DAYS before it hit. Actually, my dad who helped me move in was on a bus back to Michigan, when he got stranded in Buffalo. We made the joke that my family would never come back to New York after that ordeal (obviously, they did though). Yes, we're from Michigan, but lower Michigan... We're not used to snowfall like that.

Now, I wasn't in Buffalo, I didn't make it out to that area, so I wasn't personally affected by that snowstorm. The biggest New York snowstorm I dealt with was Winter Storm Stella, that dumped about HALF of what Buffalo experienced. Even at that, it was the most snow I had ever seen all at one time.

