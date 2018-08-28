Random Drug Testing For School Bus Drivers Coming To NY

With back to school around the corner, New York is stepping up drug and alcohol testing on bus drivers.

WKTV reports that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given final approval to a bill that will require all school bus drivers to submit to random drug and alcohol screening. This new law will take effect in four months time.

The law also prohibits bus drivers from drinking alcohol eight hours prior to their shift. It previously was six hours. The cost for school district drug testing will be eligible for state reimbursement."

Once again, this will go into effect within four months.

