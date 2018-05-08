Sylvester Stallone isn’t ready to quit reviving his franchises just yet. With Creed 2 on the way, and possibly The Expendables 4, the 71-year-old (!) action star is gearing up to star in another sequel.

Stallone’s Vietnam vet will return once more for a fifth Rambo film. According to Deadline, Stallone is working on the screenplay and though there were murmurs he may direct, it sounds like that isn’t happening. With Cannes kicking off tomorrow, The Expendables‘ Avi Lerner and his Millennium Media are bringing the project to the Croisette to strike up interest.

The fifth installment is said to follow Rambo, the Green Beret now working on a ranch, taking on a Mexican drug cartel after a friend’s granddaughter goes missing. That’s pretty much inline with the whispers we heard about a fifth installment back in 2014. Here’s the full description, via ScreenDaily (h/t The Playlist):

Stallone’s return to action in the long-running series finds him living in a ranch in Arizona, deeply troubled and wrestling with PTSD as he picks up casual work wherever he can. When a long-time family friend and estate manager Maria informs Rambo that her grand-daughter has gone missing after crossing into Mexico for a party, he sets off with her to find the youngster. What ensues is a violent descent into hell as Rambo uncovers a sex-trafficking ring. He teams up with a journalist whose half-sister has also been kidnapped and must deploy all his skills to save the girls and bring down a vicious crime lord.

Stallone first debut his John Rambo in 1982’s First Blood and we last saw him going on a rescue mission in Burma in 2008’s Rambo. Back in 2016, there was a Rambo reboot said to be in the works without Stallone, and there’s also that Bollywood remake that got delayed. But Stallone will be back to claim his turf as the original in no time.