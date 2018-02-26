It took two and a half years for Jessica Jones to get her second season, but The Punisher is already reloaded. Season 2 of the Marvel Netflix drama has begun casting, including a fan-favorite Supergirl alum, a Dark Knight Rises baddie and more.

Per Deadline , Dark Knight and Walking Dead alum Josh Stewart will take the Season 2 role of John Pilgrim, described as “a man whose calm exterior belies a ruthless interior. Despite having left behind a life of violence, circumstances will force him to use his old skills and bring him into Frank Castle’s world.” Elsewhere, Supergirl star Floriana Lima will switch from DC to Marvel as “smart, compassionate and driven” military psychotherapist Krista Dumont, along with MTV Scream star Giorgia Whigham as Amy Bendix, “a street-smart grifter with a mysterious past.” As of yet, no comic counterparts have been identified for the roles.

These are the first significant additions to The Punisher Season 2, which itself only premiered in November and earned an official renewal in mid-December. It remains unclear when Season 2 might premiere, given that Jessica Jones ’ March premiere will mark Marvel’s first in 2018, presumably followed by Luke Cage Season 2 and Daredevil Season 3 later this year. The Punisher may join Iron Fist Season 2 with a likely 2019 premiere, though still uncertain is if Marvel will build to a second Defenders crossover, or if The Punisher might take part .

We may hear more as The Punisher Season 2 production gets underway, but what should we hope for from the new recruits?