Prankster Sings AC/DC ‘Thunderstruck’ Parody as Drive-Thru Order

Not all heroes wear capes — some wear tweed caps. That's what this one prankster used to unify his joke as AC/DC 's Brian Johnson as he approached the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant, "Thunderstruck" blaring from the speakers.

"And I want a cheeseburger and some fries / and I knew I wanted some chicken tenders / maybe a small, small ice cream cone / and I knew I was going straight back home," he sings, doing his best Johnson impersonation. Let's call him "Tryin' Johnson."

Are the lyrics that most clever? Nope. But this man's commitment to the shtick is what's the most entertaining. You've been in a drive-thru before, you know you sit there for a little while. That's some awkward time to kill. Hats off, lad!

We don't think he'll be called in to audition for AC/DC anytime soon, especially not over Axl Rose , but a replacement for Brian Johnson might not even be needed. Earlier this year, Johnson was spotted alongside drummer Phil Rudd in Vancouver where Angus Young was also present. The band has not confirmed anything, but fans are speculating that they're back together working on new material for the follow-up to 2014's Rock or Bust . Angus' nephew Stevie Young was seen too .