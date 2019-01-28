A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of CNY with record-breaking wind chills and we could see over a foot of snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes Tuesday .

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of around a foot with locally higher totals.

* WHERE... Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN... A narrow band of moderate to locally heavy snow will move into Oneida county late Monday night with additional periods of snow through Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes Tuesday.

Snow starts late Monday night then continues through the day Tuesday and tapers off Tuesday night



The heaviest snow will fall Tuesday afternoon and evening with the highest amounts east of Interstate 81



Temperatures will fall into the single digits Tuesday night



Little warming Wednesday before falling below zero Wednesday night



Highs Thursday in the single digits before falling to around zero Thursday night



Wind chills below zero late Tuesday night into Thursday night



Coldest wind chills Wednesday night…-20 to -30 F

Arctic air will move into the area Wednesday night and will continue to impact the area through Friday. Dangerously low wind chills are possible both Thursday and Friday mornings.

NWS says:

...A general 1 to 2 inches of accumulation is forecast by daybreak on Tuesday, with higher amounts expected over Northern Oneida County where lake enhancement will produce moderate snow. Temperatures will peak between 20 and 25 degrees across our NY counties today, then fall into the teens overnight...several inches of snow will fall along and west of the I-81 corridor, with 6-10 inches likely eastward...overall it looks like a widespread significant snow event with the heaviest snows falling Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday night. [ NWS ]

That's not all folks! A second storm to the north will tap lake moisture and cause higher totals across Northern Oneida County. A foot or more of accumulation is expected by early Wednesday morning.

Extended Forcast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Snow, mainly after 1am. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 14. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Tuesday: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 31. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 5 inches.

Tuesday Night: Snow, mainly before 1am. Low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -1. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 4 inches.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 9. West wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 6. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 14. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

