Police Searching For Missing Auburn Teen Spotted In Utica

A 16-year-old Auburn teen who went missing over the weekend was supposedly seen in Utica, and police are requesting our help in locating her.

Auburn Police say, 16-year-old Alexis Frost was seen at Dollar Tree, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn around 5 pm Saturday, December 15, 2018. She allegedly has friends in the Utica area, but her location is still unknown.

Syracuse.com reports a statement from Auburn police Detective B. Bergenstock:

“Her current whereabouts are unknown, however, she has allegedly been spotted back in Utica where she has numerous friends.”

Anyone with information about where she is asked to call police at (315) 253-3231 or (315) 258-9880.

