Watch Rare Pink Floyd ‘Apples and Oranges’ Video

Pink Floyd have unearthed a rare video for “Apples and Oranges,” the band’s third single, which was originally released in 1967 and was also the last track Syd Barrett wrote with them. The clip, which was recorded in a fruit market in Belgium, features David Gilmour in Barrett’s place. You can watch it below.

It appears on the Floyd archive set The Early Years 1965–1972, an 27-disc box set released in 2016 with the aim of offering the “opportunity to hear the evolution of the band and witness their part in cultural revolutions from their earliest recordings and studio sessions to the years prior to the release of The Dark Side of the Moon, one of the biggest selling albums of all time.” It was later made available in a series of cut-down editions.

At the time of the set’s original release, drummer Nick Mason discussed the possibility of Floyd’s early material having been unappreciated. “It's difficult to say because there's a whole swath of early tracks that are missed by an audience that we think started at Dark Side of the Moon,” he told UCR. “That's the problem because we actually changed from being a slightly underground band to – I won't say overnight – but that one album pushed us suddenly into a whole new world. The interesting thing is that quite a lot of particularly younger people who discovered Dark Side don't look backwards, they look: ‘What did they do next?’ So I suppose I'd say the album that I'm particularly fond of is A Saucerful of Secrets because I think you get a transition from Syd and you almost get a wonderful goodbye from Syd with ‘Jugband Blues.’”

Asked what might have happened had Barrett’s health issues not resulted in his departure, Mason said: “It's fairly easy to say we'd continue along this sort of pastoral, slightly quirky English thing like ‘The Gnome,’ ‘Scarecrow.’ But actually Syd was absolutely instrumental in ‘Astronomy Domine,’ ‘Interstellar Overdrive.’ So we might have continued down that road as well.” Considering how potential interactions between Barrett and developing talent Roger Waters might have gone, he said: “I can't see Syd leading on Dark Side, maybe that's perhaps the way to put it. It would have come to some sort of end.”