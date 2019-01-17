Vehicle Slams into Kirkland Gas Station

A vehicle crashed into the Cliff's Local Markets at Route 233 and Route 5 in Kirkland on Thursday morning.

UPDATED 12:09 p.m.- The front entranceway to Cliff's Local Market at Route 5 and Route 233 in Westmoreland sustained major damage when a vehicle crashed into the buidling this morning.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office say 82-year old Anna Nowakowski of Clinton was attempting to enter a parking space when she lost control of her SUV.

They say she collided with the front of the building before coming to rest partially inside.

Nowakowski was not injured. She was issued a citation for operating without a license.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, but obviously the building sustained heavy damage.