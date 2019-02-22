Peter Frampton Finale Coming To CNY

Peter Frampton with special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening coming to Syracuse this summer.

Legendary guitarist Peter Frampton has announced his farewell tour titled the "Peter Frampton Finale" and kicks off on June 18 and will continue throughout the summer and fall. Catch his show July 3 at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse starting at 7:30. You can also see the show at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca on June 29, at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts June 30 or at SPAC September 1.

Frampton's concert will feature special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, a tribute to the late John Bonham by his son, drummer Jason Bonham, and his band.

Citi cardmembers have first shot at pre-sale tickets starting February 26 at 10 a.m. through February 28 at 10 p.m. through Citi’s Private Pass program. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation, Ticketmaster, the Box Office at Oncenter or Charge By Phone at 1-800-745-3000. Prices range from $29.50 to $129.50, plus fees.

68-year-old Frampton has been inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame but not the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame???

Peter Frampton Finale—The Farewell Tour

June 18—Tulsa, OK—Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa+

June 20—Little Rock, AR—Robinson Performance Hall

June 22—Montgomery, AL—Wind Creek Casino & Hotel+

June 23—Chattanooga, TN—Tivoli Theatre+

June 26—Memphis, TN—Orpheum Theatre+

June 27—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater*

June 29—Salamanca, NY—Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino*^

June 30—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

July 2—Pittsburgh, PA—Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

July 3—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

July 5—Montreal, QC—Montreal Jazz Fest- Place des Arts: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier+

July 7—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

July 9—Boston, MA—Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

July 10—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Philadelphia*

July 12—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center*

July 13—Stayner, ON—Roxodus Music Festival+

July 23—Traverse City, MI—Interlochen Center for the Arts-Kresge Auditorium+

July 25—Detroit, MI—DTE Energy Music Theatre*

July 26—Morgantown, WV—MountainFest Motorcycle Rally*+

July 28—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

July 29—Cedar Rapids, IA—McGrath Amphitheatre

July 31—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 2—Minneapolis, MN—Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater*+

August 4—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

August 5—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre*

August 8—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center*

August 11—Atlanta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre at Encore Park*

August 16-21—Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean+

August 30—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion*

September 1—Albany, NY—Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

September 2—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena*

September 4—Jacksonville, FL—Daily’s Place*

September 6—Miami, FL—Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds*

September 7—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds*

September 10—Simpsonville, SC—CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park*

September 11—Washington, DC—The Anthem*

September 13—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden*#

September 14—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

September 21—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

September 22—Dallas, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

September 24—Albuquerque, NM—Sandia Resort & Casino*+

September 26—Phoenix, AZ—Comerica Theatre*

September 28—Las Vegas, NV—Red Rock Resort Spa & Casino+

September 29—Temecula, CA—Pechanga Casino-Pechanga Summit*†

October 2—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU*†

October 3—Paso Robles, CA—Vina Robles Amphitheatre*†+

October 5—Los Angeles, CA—The Forum*†

October 6—Tuolumne, CA—Black Oak Casino Resort-Westside Pavilion*†+

October 9—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre*†

October 10—Portland, OR—Ilani Resort & Casino-Cowlitz Ballroom*†+

October 12—San Francisco, CA—Concord Pavilion*†

*with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

†with Julian Frampton

^general on sale beginning March 22 at 12 pm local time

#general on sale beginning March 8 at 10 am local time