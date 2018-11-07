Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell announced his new band, the Kind Heaven Orchestra, will play their first shows on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, with an album to follow in 2019.

The lineup includes former Pearl Jam drummer Matt Chamberlain, guitarist Nick Maybury, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Cheney and keyboardist Matt Rohde, and Farrell’s wife Etty. Guests on the LP include Motley Crue ’s Tommy Lee and the Foo Fighters ’ Taylor Hawkins, while the work was co-produced by David Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti.

The band is named after Kind Heaven, the $90 million immersive performance experience Farrell is co-creating in Las Vegas, which is set to open next year. “It doesn’t have chairs like a traditional theater,” he told Billboard earlier this year. “We have stages within the complex for music and other types of entertainment, but you’re basically walking through a 90-minute show routed in mythology and original content. When you’re within the complex, you’re free to roam around and discover hidden alleyways, visit nightclubs and eat from Hong Kong-style street food vendors. There will be improvisational actors, musicians, acrobats and comedians, combining elements of sensuality and espionage into an experience that will be a first of its kind.”

He noted that "there’s two different experiences -- one for families in the day and one for adults only at night. So during the day you can learn more about the traditions and cultures of Southeast Asia, then in the evening it becomes an adults-only experience with street walkers, nightclubs and sake bombs. Anyone who has traveled to Hong Kong knows it’s a much different city when the sun goes down.”

The Kind Heaven Orchestra perform at the inaugural Bill Graham Festival of Lights, which takes place at the Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, on Nov. 30. They’ll follow that with a second Festival of Lights show at the Fillmore in San Francisco on Dec. 2.