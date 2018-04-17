Original Singer/Songwriter Competition in Barneveld

On Saturday, April 28, Unity Hall in Barneveld is hosting an Original Singer/Songwriter Competition from 1 pm to 6:30 pm and you're invited.

Hear twenty top-notch musicians perform original material and vie for First Prize Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Unity Hall in Barneveld. Celebrity judges begin judging at 1:00 pm and continue throughout the day choosing the top three acts to compete in a final round for First, Second and Third Place at 6:30 pm. Then fans and spectators will pick the winner by 'Secret Ballet.'

Musicians will be judged on:

Song composition.

Delivery.

Lyrics.

Song performance and interaction with the audience.

You're invited to attend to hear some great original music along with refreshments and voting in the final round at 6:30 pm. The competition will be held at Unity Hall, 101 Vanderkemp Ave, Barneveld, NY. Admission is $5 at the door.