NYS Thruway Has New Lake Effect Snow Speed Limit

For the first time EVER the NYS State Thruway Authority enacted a lower speed limit because of bad weather conditions.

Thursday, 1-10-19, folks traveling on the Thruway saw electronic signs flashing "Lake Effect Snow Speed Limit 55 MPH." lowering it from 65 MPH.

LocalSyr.com says the decision to put it into effect was and will be made in cooperation with State Police on a case-by-case basis.

State Police encourage drivers to follow the posted speed limit and already have the legal right to ticket vehicles traveling too fast for conditions, regardless of speed limit. [ LocalSyr.com ]

Were you traveling on the Thruway when you saw the speed limit had dropped?

