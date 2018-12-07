The NYS Fair is having "Stocking Stuffer Sale" and offering low prices on the ride all day wristbands to a limited number of people.

The Fair will offer 7,500 ride-all-day weekday wristbands for the lowest price of the 2019 Fair season. Grab a weekday wristbands for only $15, that's a 25% discount from the $20 cost during the advance sale period in summer and $30 during the Fair. Vouchers are available at 6 AM - 12 MN Dec. 11th at Etix.com .

Voucher purchases are limited to four per person. For a $5.00 upgrade, you can use the weekday wristband on the weekend. Get more information at the NYS Fair website .