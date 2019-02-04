Norwich Residents Caught Keeping Raccoons As Pets

Some people love dogs, some people love cats, and some odd ducks in Norwich like raccoons as pets.

WBNG reports that state environmental officials seized multiple raccoons in Chenango County were keeping as pets. Officers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation executed a search warrant in Norwich after receiving reports of people harboring the raccoons.

Upon investigation, officers say there were 13 people, including children, living in a home where the raccoons had been kept, but had since been sold to another resident in Norwich. The officers went to the second location, where the two raccoons were voluntarily handed over."

According to the DEC, the new owner said they had been bitten by one of the animals. The raccoons were taken to a local veterinarian to be euthanized and tested for rabies. The incident is under investigation.

Friendly reminder; don't have raccoons as pets.