‘Northern Exposure’ Is the Next ’90s TV Revival in the Works

Thought every single possible show that could be revived had already been brought back to life and broadcast airwaves? Wrong! (Well, now you’re correct, because this is the last one. But a Northern Exposure return is happening first.)

The news was first reported by Variety , whose sources say the popular show, which ran for 110 episodes on CBS through the first half of the 1990s, is coming back for another run:

Original series star Rob Morrow will reprise his role as Dr. Joel Fleischman, who returns to Cicely, Ala., for the funeral of an old friend. Once there, he finds a new set of quirky characters and reunites with old ones.

Series co-star John Corbett is reportedly “attached as a producer, though he is not set to appear in the revival at this time.”

Morrow’s Joel moves to Alaska at the start of the series to become a local doctor in order to repay a student loan, with much of the comedy deriving from the culture class between him and the group of quirky oddballs who live in Cicely. Northern Exposure , which won seven Emmys during its tenure on CBS, was also one of the key shows David Chase worked on before The Sopranos ; he was an executive producer for several of the shows later seasons.

The show was widely regarded as one of the best primetime series of the early ’90s, and with so many revivals of hits from that era — including Roseanne , Murphy Brown , The X-Files , and Twin Peaks — this news was probably inevitable.