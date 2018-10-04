Nirvana Reunion Is Possible at Foo Fighters’ Festival

Social media teases seemed to suggest that a reunion of Nirvana could take place at the Foo Fighters ’ Cal Jam festival in San Bernardino, Calif., this weekend.

The surviving members of the band are all on the bill – Dave Grohl and Pat Smear as Foo Fighters members, and Krist Novoselic as part of Giants in the Trees. Joan Jett , who fronted Nirvana at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2014, will also be present, as will Deer Tick singer John McAulay, who, along with Jett, took part in the induction aftershow party performance .

A Cal Jam tweet announced that Jett’s new documentary, Bad Reputation , would be screened during the weekend and added, “Wish we were getting the real thing too.” The Foo Fighters retweeted with the comment, “What else could be have up our sleeves? Stay tuned … ”

Later, the Foo Fighters shared a video from Nirvana’s Hall of Fame aftershow party, saying simply, “This is a Jam.”

The 2014 reunion show consisted of 19 songs. Jett led the band through the first five tracks – “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “Breed,” “In Bloom,” “Territorial Pissings” and “All Apologies” – while McAulay later fronted “Serve the Servants,” “Milk It,” “Very Ape,” “Scentless Apprentice” and “Tourette’s.” The show also featured Lorde, Kim Gordon and St. Vincent.

Grohl looked back at the moment last year. "I got together with my old bandmates, Krist and Pat, and guests including Joan Jett and Lorde, and we played those songs again," he recalled. "It sounded just like it did, but of course with one thing missing. We hadn’t played a Nirvana set since Kurt [Cobain] died. Could we do that again? I don’t know.”