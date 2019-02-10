Nikki Sixx + Wife Are Having a Baby Girl

Congrats to Motley Crue and Sixx: A.M. bassist Nikki Sixx and his wife Courtney. The couple revealed that she was pregnant last month and now Courtney tells US Weekly that they'll be having a baby girl.

“My dream has always been to have a little girl,” says Courtney. “I cannot wait [to] dress her up like a princess and do lots and lots of art and flower projects with her! Hopefully she loves pink as much as her mommy does!”

Courtney Sixx tipped the sex of the child earlier this month, posting pink fabric swatches on Instagram for the child's nursery. “We got to pick out our dream fabrics for the nursery today,” she stated in the posting. “I have the sweetest husband in the world.”

This will be the first child for the model and DIY expert, while Sixx has four children from previous marriages. The couple wed in 2014. Courtney showed off her baby bump in an Instagram shot posted Jan. 24.