Nikki Sixx went back on his word this past weekend, when he performed two of his old Motley Crue songs with a cover band formed by Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Back when Crue were in the middle of their farewell tour, Sixx swore he'd never play any of the band's songs after their last show, but he joined Chevy Metal for a pair of songs on Saturday.

After being introduced as "Nikki Fucking Sixx," the bassist asked Hawkins to stand up so the audience could see that the drummer's shorts, which were designed to look like Eddie Van Halen 's 5150 guitar. Hawkins promised to give them to the person who cheered the loudest.

They then played "Looks That Kill" and "Live Wire." You can watch the moment below.

The concert was a benefit for the Eat, Drink and Support fundraiser for the Los Angeles Food Bank, an event that featured dishes prepared by several celebrity chefs.

Hawkins' boss, Dave Grohl , pulled double duty, providing barbecue for the event as well as sitting in on six songs. According to Alternative Nation , he performed Thin Lizzy 's "Jailbreak," Black Sabbath 's "The Wizard," Faces ' "Stay With Me," the Rolling Stones ' "Bitch" and "Miss You" and AC/DC 's "Let There Be Rock."

Hawkins' son also joined the band for "Miss You," which you can see below.

Barbecue has become a passion of Grohl's in recent years. He said it helped him fill time during the band's down time. He's also been cooking at the Bleached Pig, a Studio City, Calif., restaurant co-founded by his wife.

This side gig has led to his Backbeat BBQ, which helped feed firefighters during the Woolsey Fire that devastated Southern California last month. Grohl has not revealed if he has plans to sell his barbecue, but he has created an Instagram account and merchandise for it.