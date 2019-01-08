New Year Brings Biggest Stamp Hike in U.S. Post Office History

You'd better stock up on those forever stamps. The new year is bringing new prices at the U.S. Post Office and it's the biggest stamp increase yet.

It'll not only cost more to mail a letter, priority mail costs are going up too. Starting January 27, stamps go from 50 cents to 55, the biggest jump in history, while shipping service increases vary. Priority Mail Express will increase 3.9% and Priority Mail will rise 5.9%.

Mail Price Changes:

Letters (1 oz.) 50 to 55 cents

Letters additional ounces 21 cents to 15 cents

Letters (metered 1 oz.) 47 cents to 50 cents

NO CHANGE Outbound International Letters and Domestic Postcards

Priority Mail Price Changes:

Small Flat Rate Box- $7.20 to $7.90

Medium Flat Rate Box - $13.65 to $14.35

Large Flat Rate Box - $18.90 to $19.95

APO/FPO Large Flat Rate Box - $17.40 to $18.45

Regular Flat Rate Envelope - $6.70 to $7.35

Legal Flat Rate Envelope - $7.00 to $7.65

Padded Flat Rate Envelope - $7.25 to $8.00

Before you start complaining about the latest prices hikes, keep this in mind. The U.S Postal Service doesn't receive taxpayer money and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations. There is also no addition charges for fuel, residential delivery, or regular Saturday or holiday season delivery.

Get the full list of price changes at the U.S. Post office and get those forever stamps before they go up.