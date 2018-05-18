New Regulations Being Rolled Out For New York Deer Hunters

In addition to conducting joint inspections of cervid farms and increased record sharing among agencies, the plan will prohibit the importation of certain parts from any CWD-susceptible cervid taken outside of New York and includes specific restrictions on what will be allowed into the state.

The plan also calls for increased public participation in the state's efforts, and DEC and Ag & Markets are urging hunters and citizens to:

- Report sick or abnormally behaving deer;

- Do not feed wild deer;

- Dispose of carcasses properly at approved landfills;

- Report violators;

- Use alternatives to urine-based lures or use synthetic forms of deer urine."