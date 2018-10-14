New Motley Crue Songs ‘Crush,’ Nikki Sixx Vows

Nikki Sixx promised Motley Crue fans that the four new songs they’ve recorded “crush” and that there’s an additional surprise in store for them.

The band, who completed their final tour in 2015, reconvened recently to work on material for the soundtrack of upcoming biopic The Dirt , based on their 2001 book of the same name. Confirmation of the sessions came after Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee had revealed they’d been recording with producer Bob Rock .

“Fuck can I just say it?” Sixx tweeted recently. “I’m listening to the roughs of the new Motley Crew and it feels real and raw. Everybody is playing like made and the songs crush. Bob Rock brought the sounds. Plus we have a surprise that will confirm that we’re outta our minds.”

He later added, “You can trust us there are ball-busters. Everybody can relax. We’re soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. It’s our movie. We know what we’re doing.”

Work began on The Dirt movie in 2006 but the project suffered multiple production issues before Netflix took over in 2017. Douglas Cooper plays Sixx, Machine Gun Kelly plays Lee, Daniel Webber plays frontman Vince Neil and Iwan Rheon plays guitarist Mick Mars . The film is now in post-production but a release date is yet to be announced.

Confirming his own involvement, Neil last month tried to explain the situation to fans who thought the band had split after their final tour, which was delivered under the terms of a "Cessation of Touring Agreement." Neil said, "For those of you who don’t understand, yes 'the boys' means Motley and we signed a contract not to tour anymore. We never broke up or said we would never make music again. Hope this clears it up."