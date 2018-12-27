New Hotline For Veteran Complaints Is Helping In CNY

The White House VA Hotline for veteran complaints is making a difference for area veterans.

The Veteran Complaint Hotline went live on May 31, 2017, and is helping troubled veterans here in CNY. The hotline at 855-948-2311 connects the veteran with a specially trained employee to help with the issue they're having. WKTV reports the White House Veterans Affairs Hotline has answered close to 130,000 calls to date.

Veterans can call the hotline for help with questions about healthcare, getting transportation, housing, entitles benefits and more. The Central New York Veterans Outreach Center Vince Scalise tells WKTV it's a step in the right direction:

“It's helpful, it's needed, it's nothing to be ashamed about if you are in crisis. Definitely have the strength to pick up the phone, and make the call to get the help you need. Not all vets are single individuals. There’s families that suffer. Spouses and children and parents that suffer when a veteran is in crisis. It effects more than just one person.”

The non-emergency hotline, 855-948-2311, is operated 24 hours a day with an average wait time of 20 seconds or less.

[ WKTV ]