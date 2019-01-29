New Hemp Beer Product Coming to Western New York

Cannabis is hot. Marijuana dispensaries are flourishing . CDB oil is flying off the shelves at coffee shops and other outlets. New York State is considering the legalization of recreational weed. And now, hemp is infiltrating the adult beverage market, courtesy of a venerable company in Rochester.

Genesee Brewery, the oldest brewery in New York (circa 1878), has partnered with FIFCO USA (Florida Ice & Farm Co.) which is renowned as the maker of a popular beer named Cerveza Imperial. The two brewers are teaming up to produce "Hemptails," a brand of alcoholic beverages featuring the use of hemp seeds for aroma and flavoring.

The drinks are malt-based, with 8 percent alcohol, similar to strong beers such as some double IPAs. And, even though hemp and marijuana are both part of the cannabis family, Hemptails will not produce the same "buzz" as marijuana, since they do not contain the psychoactive substance known as THC.

Hemptails will initially be offered in three options combining the essence of hemp mixed with citrus, passionfruit and other fruit flavors. Cans will be available nationwide, starting in February, in 23.5-ounce cans and 16-ounce sizes.