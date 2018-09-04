National Weather Service Issues Heat Advisory Wednesday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Heat Advisory for Central New York on Wednesday.

This is in effect from Noon to 8 PM EDT Wednesday for the cities of Boonville, Penn Yan, Seneca Falls, Auburn, Syracuse, Corning, Hornell, Watkins Glen, Elmira, Ithaca,

Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, Utica, Cortland, Owego, Waverly, and Binghamton

* HEAT INDEX VALUES...95 to 100 in urban areas, mid 90s elsewhere. * TIMING...Several hours Wednesday afternoon into early evening. * IMPACTS...Heat related illness and dehydration likely unless necessary precautions are taken. Young children, the elderly, sick and residents in urban areas are most at risk. Outdoor pets are also at risk without appropriate shade and water.

Remember, a Heat Advisory means the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Please drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.