For months now, I’ve been asking myself again and again, is MoviePass too good to be true? They slashed their prices last fall, allowing subscribers to see one movie a day for less than $10 a month. But that may soon become a thing of the past. Then there was that whole location tracking debacle and the clash with AMC, but then the company went and lowered their prices even more. MoviePass is the temperamental relationship you just can’t quit; sometimes it’s picture-perfect, sometimes you just want to breakup. Now, you might finally have reason to.

Subscribers learned on Friday that MoviePass had suddenly, and sneakily, added a new policy: MoviePass holders can no longer see repeat viewings of the same movie. This news didn’t come in the form of an announcement or an email to subscribers, but was tucked into the company’s updated terms of service on Friday. Those terms state that it is the user’s “responsibility to check” the terms for changes periodically. Sorry, but every time I open my MoviePass app I don’t have time to find the terms of service page and scroll through pages of ant-sized text. Here’s what the update reads on the app, in aggressive caps:

THE SERVICE PROHIBITS REPEAT VIEWINGS OF THE SAME MOVIE.

On the help section of the MoviePass website, the company responded to one user’s question about the new policy, encouraging them to “see new movies and enjoy something different.” OK, cool, but that’s not what people initially signed up for. Remember this, MoviePass?

It hardly seems like a coincidence that the company rolled out this new rule on the opening weekend of one of the biggest movies of the year, if not ever. Avengers: Infinity War is just the type of film audiences are going to want to see again and again. Will MoviePass’ new rule hurt the film’s box office? Doubt it, but it’s definitely not going to keep subscribers happy. If they make any more drastic changes, that break-up conversation might need to happen soon.