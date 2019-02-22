Motley Crue Reveal ‘The Dirt’ Title Track, Track List, Cover Art

Motley Crue have released the title track, track listing and cover art for The Dirt , the soundtrack to their upcoming Netflix biopic.

The band also revealed that a cover of Madonna's "Like a Virgin" will be among the four new tracks included on the album, which comes out on March 22.

This news comes a day after bassist Nikki Sixx teased fans by premiering "The Dirt" during an appearance on Jonesy’s Jukebox , the radio show hosted by the Sex Pistols ' Steve Jones on KLOS in Los Angeles.

"The Dirt" features a guest appearance by rapper Machine Gun Kelly , who stars in the movie as drummer Tommy Lee . The track marks the Crue’s first release since 2015's " All Bad Things ," which coincided with the announcement of the final leg of their farewell tour.

Talk of new Motley Crue material had been circulating since August . At the time, Sixx and Lee posted pictures of themselves in a recording studio working with producer Bob Rock . Soon afterward, singer Vince Neil confirmed that four new songs were being created for the film.

"Exciting news! I’ll be going back in recording studio in a few weeks with the boys to record four brand new Motley Crue tracks!" the frontman boasted on Twitter .

Sixx gave a further update in October. “Fuck, can I just say it?” the bassist tweeted . “I’m listening to the roughs of the new Motley Crue and it feels real and raw. Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush. Bob Rock brought the sounds. Plus, we have a surprise that will confirm that we’re outta our minds. You can trust us these are ball-busters. Everybody can relax. We’re soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. It’s our movie. We know what we’re doing.”

'The Dirt' Soundtrack Track Listing

01. "The Dirt (Est. 1981)" (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

02. "Red Hot"

03. "On With The Show"

04. "Live Wire"

05. "Merry-Go-Round"

06. "Take Me To The Top"

07. "Piece Of Your Action"

08. "Shout At The Devil"

09. "Looks That Kill"

10. "Too Young To Fall In Love"

11. "Home Sweet Home"

12. "Girls, Girls, Girls"

13. "Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)"

14. "Kickstart My Heart"

15. "Dr. Feelgood"

16. "Ride With The Devil"

17. "Crash And Burn"

18. "Like A Virgin" (Madonna cover)

Masters 2000, Inc.