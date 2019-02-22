Motley Crue have released their new song "The Dirt (Est. 1981)" featuring rapper Machine Gun Kelly . The track is the first of four new songs the group wrote for the soundtrack of the upcoming film The Dirt , which is based off the now legendary collaborative autobiography.

The song has a bit more of a laid back vibe after the gloomy opening, relying on an anthemic drum beat to power most of the song as start/stop riffing builds up the energy before the radiant chorus. Machine Gun Kelly, who plays Tommy Lee in the movie, comes in about half way through, right before the solo.

Listen to "The Dirt" above.

"During the filming of our movie we got excited and inspired to write new music. Getting back in the studio with Bob Rock just fuelled the creative fires for us. To me, the music sounds like classic Mötley. The lyrics were written for the movie and are a reflection of our life," commented Nikki Sixx .

The Dirt will arrive on Netflix on March 22 and fans got their first glimpse of the film when the trailer was released earlier this week. and has sparked excitement among rock and hardcore Motley Crue fans alike.

The soundtrack, which can be viewed below, will be released on the same day and can be pre-ordered here .

A minute long clip of the song was featured on a compilation of videos and nostalgic pictures from the band in the studio on their YouTube channel as a teaser yesterday (Feb. 21). Watch that video below.

The Dirt Soundtrack Artwork + Track Listing

Eleven Seven

1. "The Dirt (Est. 1981)" (feat. Machine Gun Kelly) *

2. "Red Hot"

3. "On With The Show"

4. "Live Wire"

5. "Merry-Go-Round"

6. "Take Me To The Top"

7. "Piece Of Your Action"

8. "Shout At The Devil"

9. "Looks That Kill"

10. "Too Young To Fall In Love"

11. "Home Sweet Home"

12. "Girls, Girls, Girls"

13. "Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)"

14. "Kickstart My Heart"

15. "Dr. Feelgood"

16. "Ride With The Devil" *

17. "Crash And Burn" *

18. "Like A Virgin" (Madonna cover) *

* new song